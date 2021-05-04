Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,970 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.37.

LVS opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.43 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

