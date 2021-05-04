Whittier Trust Co. Buys New Shares in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACCD. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 466.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

