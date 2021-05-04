Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Receives $37.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

WLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 49.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $118,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $2,273,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLL stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.91. 823,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,768. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $41.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

