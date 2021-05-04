Whitecap Resources’ (WCP) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$8.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.10.

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$5.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$1.45 and a one year high of C$6.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.31.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0151 per share. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

