Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Peel Hunt downgraded Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of WTBDY traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,411. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

