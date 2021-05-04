WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

WEX stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.92. 3,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $234.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.42.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that WEX will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $425,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $2,864,169.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock valued at $58,833,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the third quarter worth $2,305,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in WEX by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in WEX by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,150,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

