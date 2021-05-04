Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie lowered Westpac Banking from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westpac Banking presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of WBK opened at $20.52 on Friday. Westpac Banking has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westpac Banking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westpac Banking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 260,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

