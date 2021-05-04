West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $663.68 Million

Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will report sales of $663.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $671.55 million and the lowest is $654.50 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $527.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $329.18. 11,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,733. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $186.82 and a 52 week high of $334.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

