WESCO International (WCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. WESCO International has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 5.50-6.00 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.50-6.00 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WESCO International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $53,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

