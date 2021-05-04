Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their buy rating on shares of Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WNDLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Wendel in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Wendel in a research report on Friday.

WNDLF stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.32. Wendel has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out transactions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm seeks to invest in United States, Canada, Africa, Europe, and European Developed Markets. It invests between Â250 million ($305.51 million) and Â500 million ($611.03 million) in companies.

