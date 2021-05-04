Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $78.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WELL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Welltower stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.73. 17,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,092. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Welltower by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,256 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Welltower by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,058 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

