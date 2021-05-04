Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $78.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WELL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.
Welltower stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.73. 17,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,092. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.19.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Welltower by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,256 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Welltower by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,058 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
