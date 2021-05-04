Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 100 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.1% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.58. 14,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,789. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.