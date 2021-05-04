Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Oracle by 24,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $72,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,035 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.00. 302,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,669,851. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21. The company has a market capitalization of $224.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

