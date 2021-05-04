Wedbush Weighs in on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

CUBI opened at $34.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $654,493.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,674 shares of company stock worth $1,058,391. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,018,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after purchasing an additional 133,435 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.