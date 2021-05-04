Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $700,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 103.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 36.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.49 million. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSTG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.24.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

