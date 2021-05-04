Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $243,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,431 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 517.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of -104.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.