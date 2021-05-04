Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $844,000 Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,192 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

