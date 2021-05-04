Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,951,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $30,262,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 861,171 shares of company stock valued at $59,030,481. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.