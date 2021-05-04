Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 721 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in MetLife by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 429,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after acquiring an additional 39,972 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE:MET opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $64.81.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.