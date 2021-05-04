Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 2,555 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 38,034 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 165,435 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of WBA opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 108.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

