Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 2,931 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.12% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIV opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

