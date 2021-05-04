Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,473.33.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,343.08 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,296.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,185.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,918.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.