Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Watsco by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $295.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.09 and a 1-year high of $298.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.50.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

