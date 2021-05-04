WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $42,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $288.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.85 and a 200 day moving average of $267.20. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.87.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

