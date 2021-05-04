WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 49 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,103 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,836 shares of company stock worth $7,093,673. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $503.46 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.00 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $488.57 and a 200-day moving average of $479.62. The firm has a market cap of $240.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

