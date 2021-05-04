WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,012 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,483,000 after acquiring an additional 69,437 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 104,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN opened at $292.17 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $174.94 and a 52 week high of $293.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.69 and a 200 day moving average of $256.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

