Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WKCMF has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WKCMF stock opened at $159.00 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $56.10 and a 1 year high of $159.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.64.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.