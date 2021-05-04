Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €123.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €127.45 ($149.95).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH stock opened at €124.80 ($146.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €122.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €111.47. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €48.84 ($57.46) and a one year high of €133.00 ($156.47). The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 32.95.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.