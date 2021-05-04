Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $65.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,831,000 after buying an additional 1,118,534 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 2,355.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,698,000 after buying an additional 500,743 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,010,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,396,000.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.71. The company had a trading volume of 836,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,189. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average is $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $69.36.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

