Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Trading Up 4%

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)’s stock price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.76 and last traded at $47.55. Approximately 27,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,230,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 157.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,734,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

