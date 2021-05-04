Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Gap Down to $29.03

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.03, but opened at $27.18. Vor Biopharma shares last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 559 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on VOR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.61.

In other Vor Biopharma news, Director Kush Parmar acquired 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $862,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $116,000.

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.