Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 9,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after buying an additional 7,478,112 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,709,000 after purchasing an additional 712,734 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,784,000 after purchasing an additional 671,549 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,333,000 after purchasing an additional 330,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
