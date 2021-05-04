Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 9,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after buying an additional 7,478,112 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,709,000 after purchasing an additional 712,734 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,784,000 after purchasing an additional 671,549 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,333,000 after purchasing an additional 330,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VOD opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

