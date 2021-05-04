VIZIO, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on May 4th (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO’s (NYSE:VZIO) quiet period will end on Tuesday, May 4th. VIZIO had issued 12,250,000 shares in its IPO on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $257,250,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZIO. Piper Sandler began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

In related news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 341,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $6,690,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 162,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $3,177,638.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,413,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,225,630.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438 over the last three months.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.