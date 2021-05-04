Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VST. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered Vistra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of VST stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. Vistra has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.89). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke bought 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 19,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

