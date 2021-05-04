Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,657 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VSH shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

NYSE VSH opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

In related news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,943.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424 over the last three months. 8.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

