Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on V. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

V opened at $232.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $454.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.57. Visa has a one year low of $171.72 and a one year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,843 shares of company stock worth $29,838,958 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

