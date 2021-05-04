Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on V. Truist Securities increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Get Visa alerts:

V opened at $232.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $454.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 52-week low of $171.72 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.11 and its 200-day moving average is $210.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,838,958 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.