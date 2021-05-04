Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VIRX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ VIRX opened at $11.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

