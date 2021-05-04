Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Viemed Healthcare stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. 6,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,964. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Viemed Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Viemed Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

