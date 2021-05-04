Vidya (VIDYA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.60 Million

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vidya has traded 61.1% higher against the dollar. Vidya has a market capitalization of $12.53 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00071447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00019577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00069997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $480.33 or 0.00865441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,334.99 or 0.09612415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00100088 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00046541 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,359,208 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars.

