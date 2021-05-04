Vid (VI) Price Hits $0.0337 on Major Exchanges

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, Vid has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. One Vid coin can now be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Vid has a total market cap of $799,023.42 and $846.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00082389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00019407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00070055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.94 or 0.00864215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.41 or 0.09838837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00100825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00044249 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,731,604 coins. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

