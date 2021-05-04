Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $67.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.8465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

