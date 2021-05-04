Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,274,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,586. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 336.8% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 273,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 210,811 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 110.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 90,775 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 86.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 54.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 89,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

