Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Short Interest Update

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,300 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the March 31st total of 456,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of VRS opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39. Verso has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $17.12.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verso will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCW Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,676,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 474,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 101,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 231,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

