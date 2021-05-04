Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 376 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $185.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

