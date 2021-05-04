Veritex Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veritex in a research note issued on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

VBTX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Veritex stock opened at $34.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40. Veritex has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 15.8% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 254,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 429,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth about $1,284,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritex news, insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $49,878.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,857.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Harper sold 2,348 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $66,166.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,102. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

