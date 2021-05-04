Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.230-2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.31. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 7,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $349,924.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,117,044.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $115,555.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at $234,554.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

