VeriCoin (VRC) Hits Market Cap of $3.70 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and $75,139.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,790.17 or 1.00324961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00039968 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.06 or 0.00207140 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000875 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001837 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,611,612 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

