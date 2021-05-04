VeriCoin One Day Volume Reaches $4,466.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and $4,466.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,483.73 or 1.00562069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00040137 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00219041 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000812 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001783 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,610,035 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

