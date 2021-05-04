Vericel Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,024 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,607% compared to the typical volume of 60 call options.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel stock opened at $62.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,206,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

